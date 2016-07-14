European Commission gives Google a six-week extension

The European Commission (EC) has given Google a six-week extension until the beginning of September to respond to its antitrust charges over the company's Android mobile operating system.

The commission had previously said that the company's requirement that mobile phone manufacturers had to pre-install Google's Chrome browser and Google Search to gain access to the Play Store, may be harmful to both consumers and its competition. The Play Store offers the most Android apps with 2 million currently available which is more than Amazon or any of its others competitors.

A spokesperson for the EC described the terms of the extension, saying: “The commission has agreed to extend Google’s deadline to respond to its Statement of Objections concerning Android and its applications until 7 September. Google asked for additional time to review the documents in the case file.”

Google was originally given until July 27 to respond to the charges from the EC. The extra time may give the company a leg-up in preparing for what could be quite a costly affair. Google is facing fines of up to $7.4 billion or 10 per cent of its global revenue for each antitrust case.

The company is facing another EU accusation regarding its shopping service and how it favours its own search results over its rivals. In addition to that, Getty Images is also making complaints about Google's Maps service.

1.4 billion devices currently use the company's Android operating system, giving it a large lead on the market but these potentially costly antitrust charges in the EU could still hurt the company's reputation and revenue stream.

