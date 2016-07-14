IBM partners with AT&T to drive IoT innovations

In an effort to help businesses accelerate their Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives, IBM will partner with the American telecom AT&T and the two will combine their various cloud, network and IoT platforms.

The partnership will give developers access to Watson IoT platform and Bluemix developer services on the IBM side. AT&T will offer up access to its global telecommunication network, its IoT platforms such as Flow Designer visual development tool and its M2X data storage service.

The two firms have also decided to commit and invest in open source tools such as Node-Red and open standards like the MQTT messaging protocol. This will allow developers to build a variety of IoT solutions quickly and easily.

IBM general manager for Watson IoT, Harriet Green explained why IBM and AT&T decided to form a partnership, saying: “We have heard the call from developers and businesses for more tools to make the IoT a reality, and together with AT&T we are bringing together powerful platforms and services to drive collaborative innovation.”

“This collaboration enables individual developers to tap the power of cognitive computing and combine it with massive amounts of data streaming from billions of connected devices, sensors and systems to create solutions that can help transform businesses and society alike.”

Last month, IBM also unveiled a collaboration with Cisco also concerning IoT technology. The combination of the firm's Watson technology with Cisco's edge analytics will allow customers to make better use of the critical data.

It is clear that IBM is serious about the Internet of Things and this latest partnership with AT&T will hopefully spur innovation and drive adoption of the new technology.

