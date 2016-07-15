AWS acquires Cloud9 for its development tools

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has acquired the San Francisco-based startup Cloud9 for an undisclosed sum in an effort to add more development tools to its web services stack.

The company was founded in 2010 and gives remote teams of developers the ability to work together to develop, edit and test code across 300 different browsers and operating systems.

This is accomplished using its integrated development environment (IDE) which allows for developers to collaborate together whether they be working via the web or on their mobile devices. Cloud9 also supports 40 different programming languages as well as an online code editor and a Ubuntu workspace.

In today's world, being able to work remotely is essential and the company already has an impressive list of customers which includes Soundcloud, Atlassian and Salesforce. Cloud9 was designed with a freemium model in mind but it also offers a $19 per user per month, $29 user per month and an enterprise tier.

Being acquired by AWS may affect the pricing scheme eventually but for now the company's services will continue to operate as they currently do. Cloud 9's co-founder Reuben Daniels made this clear when he announced that the company was now part of AWS in a statement on the site, saying: “We're excited to let you, our users and customers, be among the first to learn that we have been acquired by Amazon! We will be joining the Amazon Web Services family, and we're looking forward to working together on terrific customer offerings for the future.

“In the meantime, you'll still be able to depend on and continue to invest safely in Cloud9. It's still business as usual – we'll continue to work with our Ace Open Source community and to provide our innovative services to you and our hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide.

Over time, we'll work with AWS to do even more on your behalf.”

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock