DevOps: How to make it work best for your business

With business agility emerging as a key requisite to staying ahead of the competition, enterprises have adopted agile methodologies to deliver high-quality digital experiences that delight customers, rapidly and at lower cost. However, these initiatives sometimes fail to deliver the desired benefits, mainly because of the existing organisational silos, processes and technologies, and missing collaboration among IT, development and testing teams. This necessitates the needs of DevOps to help businesses build better quality products and services quickly and with greater reliability.

Let us figure out for a minute what DevOps is and how businesses are creating value out of it. Ops is associated with a collaborative set of practices that aims to break the silos between developers, testers, release managers, and system operators. The products and tools developed in this area focus on maximising predictability, visibility, and flexibility, while maintaining stability and integrity.

So, for the organisation trying to adopt DevOps, what does success look like? Of course, adopting the right processes, technology, automation, and testing is fundamental to successful DevOps, but you also needs some fundamental tenets to establish a successful DevOps environment.

Often, when people talk about DevOps practices, they often emphasise source code repositories and other tools. But DevOps is really about influencing company culture — replacing traditional development and operations silos with collaborative teams.

The DevOps way of working establishes a culture that focuses on fostering collaboration to achieve shared goals and eliminate hierarchical interactions. It also promotes open communication and encourages feedback. In addition, such an environment motivates teams to ask questions and find answers, encourages knowledge sharing, and bring the development and operations teams together, thus ensuring continuous deployment.

Don't make a new silo

Much of the talk in DevOps circles is centred on breaking down the silos, specifically those of product development and testing. While this is a good silo to break down, it often skips operations teams and non-IT stakeholders. To gain maximum advantage from a DevOps approach businesses, you need to think beyond the silo and lead from a business-centric rather than a product-centric perspective.

Use software automation where you can

Automation tools, while important and necessary, are imperative to deliver high quality software applications. The goal is to make changes, updates and enhancements quickly and safely while minimising the scope of errors. It is always considered best to fix an issue on the developer’s desktop. Moreover, you can deploy automation tools and conduct pre-production tests like regression testing and load testing prior to deployment. Shifting away from a reliance on heavy manual testing automates the process and removes the risk of human error, which improves test accuracy and software quality.

Establish transparency

In most cases, the operations and development teams are siloed. There isn't enough communication between the two teams because they're only worried about doing their own jobs. When everyone knows what everyone else is doing, it fosters open communication and collaboration, which can improve overall outcomes.

Enterprises today need to be more agile and responsive to the changing needs of the business, while keeping costs under control. One way for IT to respond is to accelerate the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and embrace DevOps culture. By instilling the DevOps way of working into agile environments, enterprises can flourish.

Ritesh Gujrati, Sr. Executive Digital Marketing at OSSCube

Image Credit: Helloquence