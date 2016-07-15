New ransomware is availabe for cheap on the dark web

A new variant of ransomware has been found for sale on the dark web for an incredibly low price that allows its victims 96 hours to pay a fee.

This new piece of ransomware is called the Stampedo malware and it is available for only $39 which includes a lifetime license. Once it has infected a user's system, a fee must be paid within the allotted time in order to and regain access. If a user fails to pay the fee, Stampedo begins to delete random files on their computer within six hour intervals.

What sets this malware apart is that it is more threatening since it actually deletes files as opposed to just encrypting them and making them inaccessible from an infected device. Stampedo is also able to do the work necessary to spread the virus without the need for administrator rights.

Ransomware has become a big problem globally in recent years and has affected businesses and individuals. However the necessary cost of unlocking a device that has been infected varies and individuals could end up spending a few hundred dollars while businesses are not so lucky and often have to pay a fee in the thousands of pounds range.

Heimdal Security further explained the intricacies of the Stampedo malware, saying: “Cryptoware is such a big segment of the malware economy, malware creators have to constantly release new products to keep their clients engaged and the money flowing.”

Ransomware attacks have doubled in the past year according to the FBI. It estimates losses associated with this form of malware were around $24 million during that time period.

