7 steps you need to take to succeed in the Cloud market

The Cloud is a huge business opportunity. But, although the window of opportunity is wide open, in the huge crowd of competitors, it could take you a really long time to attain the dizzy heights of success.

So, based on the experiences of early cloud movers, here’s a step-by-step guide to help you achieve success in the cloud market.

STEP 1: IDENTIFY YOUR TARGET MARKET

To run a cloud hosting business, it’s very important to understand the behavioural pattern of your potential consumers and your target market. This makes the targeted advertising and outreach process easier. For cloud adoption and customer retention, it matters a lot that you have a deeper knowledge of your addressable market.

STEP 2: DETECT WHAT MAKES YOU UNIQUE

To shine out among the competition in your niche, you should differentiate yourself from others and offer a winning proposition to earn more customers, which can be done through smart content marketing, innovative marketing techniques, wise product bundling, value added offerings or more.

STEP 3: CREATE OFFERS THAT GET LEADS AND SALES

A number of processes are involved in this step. Sales leads are extremely important for your success whether you are a multinational company or a start-up. To build an ongoing stream of recurring revenue, you must add various support offerings to your basic services to add value.

STEP 4: DEVELOP A SOLID MARKETING SCHEME

In this digital era, building a solid marketing engine is a must for an efficient online presence of your brand. To convert your tech-savvy prospects into your customers, you need to nurture them with smart marketing techniques.

STEP 5: FORMULATE YOUR DELIVERY PLANS

Cloud customers are looking for certain features, such as cost-effectiveness, repeatability and predictability; not only during the initial implementation but on an ongoing basis also.

STEP 6: KEEP A FINANCIAL PLAN READY

Since the cloud made its appearance, a drastic change has occurred in business valuation metrics. There may be an initial reduction in your income statement when you switch over to a recurring revenue model. But you should set clear goals of how you’ll create value for your customers as well as for you by exploiting the cloud boom.

STEP 7: BE IN CHARGE OF YOUR CLOUD JOURNEY

The vital thing to achieve the desired results is the execution. How many strategies you devise doesn’t matter in the end. What’s required is that you have a dedicated cloud management team with the appropriate cloud dashboards through which they can drive in and monitor the desired results.

So, go for it, because this is the right time to take action and to succeed in the ‘long race’ of Cloud!