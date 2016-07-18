25 cyber-criminal business models unveiled

A new Euro IP study unveiled a shocking truth – the grass is green, and the sky is blue. Also, criminals like to use technologies which keep them anonymous online, as they go about their criminally business.

The European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) released the report, entitled Research on Online Business Models Infringing Intellectual Property Rights (PDF), as it says it can help lawmakers react accordingly.

According to the report, there are 25 pirate business models, split into five groups.

Group one misuses IPR in the domain name in marketing practices (cybersquatting, domain name parking, affiliate marketing making unauthorised trademark use in the domain name, etc.).

Group two is where IPR is not misused in the domain name (online pharmacy marketing prescription medication, website marketing applied arts replica, etc.).

Group three includes the Darknet Hidden Services (where user accounts are traded and databases sold)

Group four called Phishing, Malware Dissemination and Fraud, whose name is pretty self-explanatory, and finally;

Group five, Digital content sharing on open internet (linking, streaming, torrenting, etc.).

“Over the past few decades the ingenuity of infringers of intellectual property rights (IPRs) appears to have kept track with and even to some extent outpaced the development of the legitimate business models designed to facilitate online commerce,” the report’s author, EUIPO Executive Director António Campinos, writes in the foreword.

“Ultimately, the goal must be to identify, analyse, and come up with effective strategies to combat IPR infringements in the online environment in the interest of protecting citizens, right holders, legitimate businesses and the economy as a whole.”

