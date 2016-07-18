Millennials will quit if their office isn't smart

If your office technologies are not up to today's standards, millennials are going to dump you. Seriously, almost half (42 per cent) of people in that age group are willing to quit their job for this reason.

The revelation was made in the Future Workforce Study, released today by Dell and Intel.

In it, it says that employees don’t really consider today’s workplaces ‘smart’, even though they believe offices should definitely move in that direction.

The two companies said the addition of both Internet of Things (IoT) and VR will soon be essential to office life. More than half believe their office will turn ‘smart’ in the next five years, and 51 per cent believe this technology will make face-to-face meetings redundant.

“The workplace is reaching a tipping point. Today’s workers have a growing expectation that their employers integrate the latest technologies seamlessly and securely into their working lives,” said Allison Dew, vice president, global client solutions marketing, Dell.

“Employees have seen first-hand the ways new technologies can help them do their jobs better, and are hungry to use the latest advancements to be more productive. While this may seem daunting, it’s a business-critical opportunity for companies to be at the forefront of the future workplace and enable the future workforce.”

The report included a poll of 4,000 full-time employees in small, medium and large businesses, in 10 countries. It says that the way we communicate will be the next thing to change, while both VR and AI should reach us ‘sooner than we think’.

Image Credit: Flickr / blupics