Pokémon Go taken offline by DDoS attack

The hacker group PoodleCorp has claimed responsibility for the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack that took down Pokémon Go's servers over the weekend.

The group took to Twitter to announce that it had taken the game down, saying “PokémonGo #Offline #PoodleCorp.” PoodleCorp also retweeted a post that is rumoured to be from the leader of the cyber collective. The user goes by the Twitter handle XO and was eager to take responsibility for the DDoS attack, saying: “Just was a lil [sic] test, we will do something on a larger scale soon.”

PoodleCorp has made a name for itself recently by targeting high-profile YouTubers such as H3H3Productions and Pewdiepie. It appears the group has now set its sights higher and will likely continue to be a nuisance to celebrities and gamers alike.

Due to Pokémon Go's staggering popularity, many users were incredibly upset that they were unable to access the game or that it was constantly freezing on Saturday evening. A great deal of them used social media to express their anger and annoyance with PoodleCorp. This is not the first time that the games servers have crashed but it is the first time an outside force prevented user's from playing the game.

PoodleCorp has also made it clear that they are not finished with Pokémon Go and will be launching another attack on 1 August.

The group revealed its future plans in an interview with the YouTube channel DramaAlert, saying: “We'll be taking down Pokémon Go, all of the servers for Pokémon Go, all day long, for 24 hours on August 1st.”

