Building an effective enterprise app development strategy

The advent of smartphones and tables across every client segment is on an uptrend in both consumer and corporate sectors. The number of smartphones has quadrupled to exceed 7.5 billion by the end of 2016. The immense penetration of devices into the mainstream implies a drastic development pointing towards elevated interaction between consumers and businesses.

Guess what? 2016 is the year of enterprise mobile apps. It is now 16 years since the inception of the first ‘smartphone’, the Ericsson R380, and today, businesses are immersing themselves in the new culture of mobile by increasingly arming their workforce with portable smart devices.

However, businesses must adapt to ever-changing strategies, methods, and technologies to stand against their contenders in the industry. Be it boosting their productivity, collaboration, or communication, an integrated platform is needed to execute every task seamlessly. Being a mobile-time enterprise was never easy; add the hassles of constant evolution and dramatic amendments in the basic build-up, and it becomes the most gruelling task.

I have compiled a list of steps which, if followed, will improve your customer service way beyond the current trends and user expectations:

Build a sound foundation for strategically developing your enterprise mobile app Set preferences and evaluate KPIs Initiate robust content updating procedures Deciding the perfect atmosphere for the development

Build a sound foundation for strategically developing your enterprise mobile app

Prior to getting an app developed and launched, an inclusive mobile strategy is the requisite for categorising it as a healthy contender. A single mobile app is not a long term strategy. Rather, it necessitates a well-thought plan which reflects the firm’s future. Launching an app without proper research and analysing users’ demands may cause more harm than good. Initially you would lose on consumers and revenue; in the long term, you would build up a negative brand value while losing potential customers.

A comprehensive mobile strategy involves multi-stage operation. Initially, when the idea is raw, tests can be conducted regarding its results. This experimentation and development can be executed without any affiliation with the company’s prospects. The results obtained would serve as the building blocks for the exploration odyssey. Once the research is complete, the firm’s outlook can be blended into the stream of the app. It would involve rapid toolset implementation with a robust strategy on a customer-centric approach. Finally, enterprise merging can be dealt with. Initiating collaboration across industries and IT units, and making partnerships, would solidify the application’s stance in the market.

Set preferences and evaluate KPIs

An app built with no long term objectives in context is set to lose customers, be it B2C or B2B-centric development. Prior to any step in the field, the intent behind the venture is to be figured out. It is beyond launching an app on few or multiple platforms. Rather, a process which involves development on all forefronts, a set of objectives must be defined to tread on a central strategy.

Prioritising objectives is of prime importance to any venture and can be executed by using Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). As we know, a KPI is a business metric based on evaluating factors that are crucial to the success of a corporation. It would garner you with the information regarding the outcome which can be expected out of the venture. The creation of KPIs can be on two fronts, namely, B2C or B2B as per the requirements of the development. Hence, by delivering value to other entities, return in the form of values can be evaluated to your business.

Initiate robust content updating procedures

Content is the lifeline of any website or app, and is the key to an effective public offering. A seamless app experience can be ensured with holistic management. Ensuring the content of your app caters to the user’s needs, and is constantly refreshing and engaging, makes for a best in class user-defined experience.

Effective content optimisation ensures better rankings, robust user involvement, and better interaction between the consumer and the corporation. A lack of proper strategy can lead to loss of interest in the long run.

Personalised content, as per the target audience, which is informative at the same instance, makes for an effective content offering.

Deciding the perfect atmosphere for the development

An app optimised for one single device, or a platform-centric development, cannot be termed as an effective enterprise mobile app strategy. A strategic development which involves native and HTML5 options can be considered. Seemingly, native apps offer the richest and seamless end-user experience, as they exploit the device features and functionality to its maximum threshold. On the other hand, HTML5 offers cross platform, data rich native mobile apps, which again is an effective way to reach users across all their devices, and as it turns out, it is quite feasible for the user to engage as per their choice and demand.

A mobile app is just a realm of invisible contact between the corporation and the enterprise or consumer. It offers users integrated access to your content, service, and your firm’s future prospects. A seamless experience is achieved by effective communication between the data sources and the content. At a request, it should fetch information and return results readily.

Hence, developing a perfect strategy centred on the user makes for a perfect user-defined enterprise mobile app. In no time, you can link to your consumer and boost your business on the odyssey to an everlasting uptrend.

Saksham Srivastava