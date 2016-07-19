New awards launched to find the 'Godfather' of IT security

A new awards scheme has launched to recognise the people, not the products, who consistently going beyond the call of duty for their organisations to keep them secure.

As part of the second Security Serious Week that will take place in the first week of October, Security Serious are launching the Unsung Heroes Awards. Award categories include:

Godfather of Security

Best Security Awareness campaign

CISO Supremo

Security Avengers (team)

Social Media Saviour

Security Leader

Mobile Mogul Hero

Game changer

Cloud Security Superhero

Marathon (Wo)man that went that extra mile

Spidey Sense – Threat intelligence mastermind

Fraud Fighter

Captain Compliance

Cyber Writer

There is no cost to enter the awards or to attend the awards evening, which will be held in London on 6 October.

Security Serious Week runs from 3-7 October and will have over 50 free webinars hosted by cyber-security experts to encourage others to become more security savvy. Last year over 2,500 people participated in the 45 free webinars. This year, the organisers are organising a subsidised cyber-security conference on Monday 3 October at the Department of Culture, Media and Sports, finishing the week celebrating with all the great work that the cyber-security professionals have contributed to doing at the Unsung Heroes Awards.

Nominating someone takes five minutes – you can see the form for yourself here - with nominations closing on 22 July.

Image source: Shutterstock/hywards