One in ten Brits admit to watching watching porn at work

Look around you. Does your office have at least ten people working there? If it does – one of you watched porn recently. Yes, at work.

The news was released as part of a report by LeoVegas.co.uk, a mobile casino site, which says people use both work devices, and work time, for their own personal needs.

Almost three quarters (73 per cent) of polled workers admitted to using work technology for personal use. Online banking and social media were cited as the most frequent services used, but 10 per cent of users also said they used work tech to watch porn. A quarter of those (25 per cent) did it during work hours, and four per cent actually got caught.

They mostly do this (not just the porn, but everything), so that they don't have to use their own data (54 per cent). More than one in ten (11 per cent) said they used work tech to apply for a new job or prepare for an interview.

Basically no one feels shame, nor remorse for doing so. Just nine per cent claimed to feel guilty about using the technology this way.

Shenaly Amin, UK Country Manager at LeoVegas, said: “We all know that technology has become a huge part of most people’s lives. There’s an on-going debate about people being asked to use their personal tech for work, so we wanted to find out, when the tables are turned, how many are using their company’s gadgets for private use.

“It’s interesting to see just what people are getting up to – I just hope they try not to get caught next time!”

Image Credit: Flickr / Rafael P. Campoamor