Seagate has a new 10TB industry portfolio

Storage solutions firm Seagate today announced a new portfolio of 10TB high capacity drives, aimed at customers looking to move and better manage huge amounts of digital data.

The portfolio, which includes BarraCuda Pro desktop drive, IronWolf for NAS applications and SkyHawk for surveillance, Seagate calls ‘the most complete 10TB portfolio in the industry”.

“Consumers and organizations today face a similar challenge -- what to do about the massive deluge of data and video they confront every day,” said Matt Rutledge, senior vice president of Client and Consumer Storage at Seagate.

“Whether it’s dominating in the latest game, producing compelling multimedia content, mining data to help create new apps and business services, helping to protect people and places around the world against new threats, and more, the Seagate Guardian Series is designed to preserve your most critical data and move it where it’s needed fast so you can make the most of it. By incorporating powerful new features and capabilities, our 10TB products also make it easier for everyone to create, consume and use data.”

BarraCuda Pro desktop drive is a 10TB drive at 7200 RPM, and comes with a 5-year limited warranty.

IronWolf is designed to meet the most challenging ‘always on environments’, it was said while SkyHawk hopes to meet the demands of large storage solutions for network video recording.

It uses rotational vibration to minimise read/write errors, and can support vision of 64 cameras.

IronWolf can be bought over Amazon or eBay for £399, while Seagate hasn’t provided pricing information for the rest.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock