Vodafone unveils new phone and broadband service for SMBs

Vodafone has unveiled a new phone and broadband service aimed at connecting small and medium-sized businesses.

First, there's the Vodafone Superfast Fibre broadband, delivering speeds of up to 76 Mbps. Then, there's the SmartDivert feature, which helps manage calls, and the Beamforging technology which helps send a stronger Wi-Fi signal to the most remote parts of an office.

Finally, there's Boost, which is used to prioritise certain devices within a network.

Packages start at £30.99 per month for 24 months, excluding VAT, but covering broadband and line rental. Connection charges, including new line provision (£50.00), and / or fibre activation (£40.00) may also apply. Router deliver charge is £6.99. All these charges exclude VAT.

“The arrival of Vodafone broadband for small businesses is exciting news for the UK,” said Phil Mottram, Enterprise Director of Vodafone UK. “Superfast, reliable, secure broadband is absolutely essential to keep the country’s businesses in business. We’ve invested heavily in our own dedicated network of enterprise quality, fibre optic broadband and can now offer a broadband and landline phone package that’s feature rich with the benefit of enhanced service levels.”

Vodafone also offers the option to request a single static IP. In case a business needs multiple IP addresses, they can be offered as optional add-ons.

Vodafone said that, after a £2 billion investment over the last two years, the company now reaches around 24 million premises around the UK with its fibre optic network.

