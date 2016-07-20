BlackBerry CEO thinks Apple's gone too far with the FBI

BlackBerry CEO, John Chen, used the opportunity during BlackBerry's Security Summit in New York this week to repeat his stance on the Apple vs FBI thing, which we thought was long gone.

For those with a somewhat shorter memory, BlackBerry had a different opinion to the majority of tech companies, saying that a company should not put its image above the greater good.

"We are indeed in a dark place when companies put their reputations above the greater good," Chen said, according to The Inquirer.

"One of our competitors, we call it 'the other fruit company', has an attitude that it doesn’t matter how much it might hurt society, they’re not going to help," he said.

"I found that disturbing as a citizen. I think BlackBerry, like any company, should have a basic civil responsibility. If the world is in danger, we should be able to help out."

So basically, what Chen is saying is that Apple should not have categorically denied the FBI, and that instead clear guidelines should be set in place to make sure both the company's consumers are safe, and that the government gets the needed data – when legal basis exists.

"Of course, there need to be clear guidelines. The guidelines we've adopted require legal assets. A subpoena for certain data. But if you have the data, you should give it to them," he said.

"There’s some complete nonsense about what we can and can’t do. People are mad at us that we let the government have the data. It’s absolute garbage. We can’t do that."

But Chen also says there is a distinct difference between handing the government data, and implementing a backdoor. The latter should not be done, in any case.

"There's proposed legislation in the US, and I'm sure it will come to the EU, that every vendor needs to provide some form of a back door. That is not going to fly at all. It just isn't."

Image Credit: Shutterstock / Pieter Beens