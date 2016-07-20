BT suffers major broadband outage across the UK

BT's broadband service has just suffered a massive outage which has left many people across the country unable to access the internet.

The largest internet provider in the country began reporting outages in several areas of the UK at around 9:30am this morning. So far BT believes that a power outage at one of its sites in London is responsible for disruption in service. It is currently working on fixing the issue in order to restore internet service to the affected areas.

A spokesperson for BT offered further insight into the outage, saying: We're sorry that some BT and Plusnet customers are experiencing problems accessing some internet services this morning. This is due to power issues at one of our internet peering partners' sites in London. Engineers are working to fix things as fast as possible.”

BT's customer support also reached out to consumers through its Twitter account in which it said that the company was doing everything possible to restore service as quickly as it could. In a tweet the company said: “Some BT Broadband customers have reported problems accessing websites this morning. Sorry, we're aware of a problem & working to fix asap.”

Some users are also experiencing outages to their telephone service as well with the company's official status page listing outages in dozens of telephone codes across the UK.

It seems that London has been hit the hardest by these outages which come only a day after a committee of MP's suggested BT should “put its house in order” or risk a split with Openreach.

Situl Shah, Director of Business Development at Comms365, commented: "News of yet another major broadband outage from BT has left several thousands of businesses and households without internet service for over a day, impacting both business performance and competitiveness. In today’s increasingly digital world, hosted exchanges and key business applications including Office365, Skype, CRM & ERP Systems such as Oracle, SAP & Salesforce, aid organisations to compete effectively in the global market.

"However, many organisations run the risk of business disruption by not implementing a robust failover and continuity plan. This is no longer an option. Enhanced 4G is becoming a compelling business solution – as both a primary and resilient internet service solution."

Image Credit: Chrisdorney / Shutterstock