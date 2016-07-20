Data and cloud security require a more proactive approach

The IT infrastructure services and solutions company Computacenter has revealed the results of its 2016 InfoSec London survey which highlights they ways in which UK organisations need to adopt a more proactive approach to data and cloud security.

Computacenter conducted its research by gathering the opinions of over 200 IT security professionals amongst the delegates at the InfoSec Europe event which took place last month in London. The company was interested in gaining insight into how UK businesses are strengthening security strategies by harnessing the power of data.

The survey found that 88 per cent of security professionals are satisfied with their organisation's security strategy. However, over a third (38 per cent) did confess that their companies did not currently have dedicated data loss prevention solutions in place.

Cloud adoption presents a challenge for many organisations and 95 per cent of IT professionals are very aware of the risks associated with the increased move towards the cloud. Of those surveyed, 62 per cent stated that they did have some measures in place to protect against the risks associated with these new technologies.

Computacenter's survey did find that their were still areas in need of further improvement. Over half of the respondents (53 per cent) identified defining a cloud strategy as a key point that needs to be addressed by their organisations. The need to increase employee knowledge regarding common security threats and preventative measures was stressed by 52 per cent and over 30 per cent highlighted the need to switch cloud providers as a vital step in enhancing the level of security provided to their companies.

Chief Technologist of Networking, Security & Unified Communications at Computacenter, Colin Williams stressed the need for new approaches to security to protect company data, saying: “Data is the lifeblood of any organisation, so any risk directly impacts the business. The findings of our latest research show that organisations must thoroughly look at their security strategies to ensure a holistic approach is in place to address all of the requirements of their business model.”

“Traditional reactive approaches to security will no longer suffice in our increasingly digitised and mobile world, so decision makers must rethink their approach to implement a visibility rich, analytics driven approach to deliver effective information security.”

