DeepMind is saving Google some serious bucks

Google has seen huge savings in power consumption by utilising DeepMind's artificial intelligence technology to control its data centres.

A few months ago, Google's parent company Alphabet began to use the DeepMind AI system in its data centres. The system was initially introduced to help reduce the power consumed by its data centres. DeepMind was able to achieve this by altering how Alphabet's computer servers, cooling systems and other related equipment operated.

Dennis Hasssabis, DeepMind's Co-Founder, said that Google has seen “big savings” as a result of deploying DeepMind's technology in its data centres. According to Hassabis, the company AI system is effective enough at reducing power in data centres “by several percentage points, which is a huge savings in terms of cost but, also, great for the environment.”

The power usage efficiency (PUE) at Google has increased by 15 per cent. In 2014, the company consumed 4,402,836 MWh of electricity. A large portion of this high level of energy usage was caused by its data centres.

The US Energy Information Administration has collected data which reveals that on average, companies will pay between $25 to $40 per MWh. Even just a 10 per cent reduction in Google's power consumption could lead to hundreds of millions in savings for the company over the course of the next few years.

Google acquired the London-based artificial intelligence company for around $400 million. By allowing its own data centres to utilise this technology, the company has begun to make practical savings through this investment.

Concerning Google's PUE, a spokesperson for the company said: “Our fleet-wide PUE has dropped significantly since we first started reporting our numbers in 2008. The TTM energy-weighted average PUE for all Google data centres is 1.12, making our data centres among the most efficient in the world.”

