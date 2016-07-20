Home Office's IT teams merged into one

The Home Office Digital (HOD), and the Home Office Technology (HOT) units have been merged, the media reported on Wednesday, creating a new unit, called Home Office Digital, Data and Technology (HO DDaT).

The new unit, which started operating this week (June 18), aims to create a standardised approach and integrate data across its activities. It was said that the new unit will have some 1,250 employees and contractors, with 250 coming from HOD, and about a thousand from HOT.

The new unit will be led by Home Office CTO Sarah Wilkinson, who will now assume the role of chief digital, data and technology officer.

“The two organisations were initially set up as separate entities in line with the approach being taken across government and encouraged by the Government Digital Service,” wrote Wilkinson in an email sent to staff. “It also served to recognise that the skills and capabilities across HOD were new to the Home Office and would benefit from having space to develop into a series of highly professional teams.”

"This is a great opportunity to create a stronger, more capable team, which is better placed to respond to the needs of the businesses we service. It will bring an injection of new skills and approaches to all areas of our work, will allow a front-to-back digital design approach, and enable us to integrate data more fully into everything we do. Our objectives remain the same, to deliver transformational change for the department and build exceptional services for everyone"

