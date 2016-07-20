Microsoft flying high on Azure's wings

Microsoft has reported on its earnings for the Q4 2016, and the results are way beyond expectation. The first earnings call, after the company announced it's out to buy LinkedIn, says that Microsoft's earnings came at $22.6 billion non-GAAP ($20.6 billion GAAP), with a $0.69 non-GAAP per share profit ($0.39 GAAP).

The success can be, according to various media reports, attributed to the flying success of the company's key cloud product, Azure. Its revenue grew 102 per cent year-over-year.

“This past year was pivotal in both our own transformation and in partnering with our customers who are navigating their own digital transformations,” said Satya Nadella, chief executive officer at Microsoft. Indeed, last year was a turbulent one for the software company. Its revenue stood at $22.2 billion, but its earnings per share were at a $0.40 loss, because of its Nokia acquisition. It had a $7.5 billion charge, without which its earnings per share could have been $0.62.

“The Microsoft Cloud is seeing significant customer momentum and we’re well positioned to reach new opportunities in the year ahead,” he added.

But it’s not just Azure that saw significant growth year-on-year. Its Intelligent Cloud also hit $6.7 billion in revenue – up from $6.1 billion same time last year. TechCrunch adds that the company ‘doubled its customer base for its enterprise mobility solutions year-over-year’ to 33,000 customers, with the installed base growing 2.5 times, year-on-year.

Microsoft’s full earnings can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Asif Islam / Shutterstock