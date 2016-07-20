The UK 23rd safest country for data storage

The UK is not the safest place in the world for your digital data, if Artmotion is to be believed. The company just released a new report, entitled Data Danger Zones, which ranks 170 nations on their ability to keep digital data safe and secure.

The company bases its report on independent data from a multitude of sources, including the United Nations, World Economic Forum, Transparency International, Global IntAKE and Control Risk. It analyses a number of security factors, such as the quality of digital infrastructure, political instability, as well as any potential risk of natural disasters.

According to the report, the UK is ranked 23rd, falling behind the likes of Qatar and South Korea, but also behind a vast majority of European nations. It did, however, rank higher than the US, which ended up on spot 38.

The best country, according to this report, is Switzerland, with a risk score of just 1.6 per cent. The country is follwed by Singapore with 1.9 per cent and Iceland, with 2.3 per cent. On the other end of the spectrum is Somalia, with a risk score of 92.9 per cent.

Commenting on the new report, Mateo Meier, CEO of Artmotion said: “More than ever, it is important for businesses and individuals to understand the impact that location can have on the privacy and security of their data.

“In the age of cloud computing, it’s easy to forget that every piece of information stored still requires a physical home, and that the geographic location of that home can have a serious impact on data privacy.”

“In support of this point, Data Danger Zones examines over 3.5 trillion IP addresses in 170 countries, providing one of the most comprehensive guides ever created for assessing data safety. Through this analysis we want businesses to be able to make a more informed decision of how and where to store their data, and have a better understanding whether or not it is truly safe.”

Image source: Shutterstock/Wright Studio