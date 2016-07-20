Three ways tablets can transform your small business

Over the last few years tablets have been playing an ever-more prominent role in the world of business and, with the plethora of benefits they offer to SMEs, it's easy to see why.

If used in the right way, tablets have the ability to transform the way a business operates by enabling efficiency and agility without breaking the bank.

Mobility

Mobility is key in today’s business landscape and tablets give employees the freedom and flexibility to work from more places than ever. According to a recent report from IDC, three quarters of the Western European workforce will be mobile by 2018, illustrating the modern changing workforce.

Furthermore, those in more creative industries can add a stylus to complete professional drawings or annotations, with everything available on a device that is more mobile than a laptop and more practical than a smartphone.

Efficiency

SMEs can't afford to waste time in today's fast-moving business landscape and tablets have the potential to improve the efficiency of employees and help with their work and communications in or out of the office.

For example, tablets let you take high-quality pictures on site visits or detailed notes during client meetings and business trips - just add a keyboard and you can type as normal. Documents can then be immediately uploaded to the cloud or sent directly to colleagues

Appearance

But that's not all; appearance matters in business and tablets can help SMEs create a positive and professional first impression in meetings and presentations with potential new customers.

They can help to promote the impression of an innovative, technologically savvy company and be a differentiator from businesses that only use laptops, which could be the difference between winning and losing a new piece of business.

Image source: Shutterstock/LDprod