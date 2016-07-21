BT outage extends into second day

Following yesterday's outage which left hundreds of thousands of customers across the UK without internet access for much of the morning, BT is again facing further issues.

Broadband users are facing a second day of being unable to access some websites thanks to a power failure believed to stem from a "connection partner" in London Docklands.

According to The Guardian, outage website Down Detector starting receiving reports of issues at around 6am this morning, with internet being the most reported issue at 66 per cent, followed by phone (17 per cent) and email (16 per cent). BT.com and BT's service trackers have also experienced intermittent outages.

The issues are affecting both BT and Plusnet customers, resulting in huge frustration after yesterday's day of disruption for businesses and households. “We’re sorry that some BT and Plusnet customers are having problems connecting to some internet services this morning," said a BT spokesperson. One of our internet connection partners in the Docklands has suffered a substantial power failure. This is affecting BT and other providers. We are redirecting traffic to reduce the impact on customers. Engineers are on site and are fixing the problem.”

The timing of a double-day outage couldn't really be worse for BT. On Tuesday the UK’s largest internet service provider was told to invest more in Openreach and "put its house in order" by MPs, or face a costly split.

Jake Madders, director at managed hosting company Hyve commented: "Yesterday and now today’s BT broadband outages have revealed how vulnerable UK businesses are to service interruptions. Even a millisecond outage can have repercussions but for the service to go down for hours can have far reaching ramifications for banks, retail and many other sectors as they struggle to operate. This underlines the vital role this technology plays in our daily lives. Organisations of every size need to build a plan that offers serious levels of protection for their infrastructure. This will ensure that they can maintain ‘business-as-usual’ operations even when there is an unbelievable turn of events that lead to the largest data centres failing.

"What is needed is a strategy that delivers failover capability all of the time. This can only be achieved by working with a service provider that can physically split your infrastructure across multiple data centre sites. Doing it this way will take away the risks surrounding downtime including lost revenue, productivity and poor customer service.

"When businesses get everything back up and running, they should assess the cost of this major service interruption. They should also think about how to ensure they overcome a similar situation in the future.

"Protection against this sort of service failure should figure more actively in their technology strategy and they should look at providers that can guarantee to help them achieve that goal."

Photo Credit: Borysevych.com/Shutterstock