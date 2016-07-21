Cloud most disruptive digital tech - ever

Nothing has been so disruptive in the digital age as cloud computing, Gartner says. As a matter of fact, cloud is such a big deal, that the market analysts expect more than a trillion of US dollars of spend to be either directly, or indirectly affected by cloud migration efforts.

"Cloud-first strategies are the foundation for staying relevant in a fast-paced world," said Ed Anderson, research vice president at Gartner. "The market for cloud services has grown to such an extent that it is now a notable percentage of total IT spending, helping to create a new generation of start-ups and "born in the cloud" providers."

This year, spend to shift over to cloud services will hit $111 billion, it was said, with the figure rising to $216 billion by 2020.

Besides direct effects, Gartner also mentions indirect ones. Identifying them can help IT asset managers make sure they're getting the best value for their spend. The analysts say a good example can be the OS – instead of buying one for everyone, many will be provided as OS images.

"Cloud shift is not just about cloud. As organizations pursue a new IT architecture and operating philosophy, they become prepared for new opportunities in digital business, including next-generation IT solutions such as the Internet of Things," said Mr. Anderson. "Furthermore, organizations embracing dynamic, cloud-based operating models position themselves better for cost optimization and increased competitiveness."

The full report, entitled Market Insight: Cloud Shift – The Transportation of IT Spending from Traditional System to Cloud can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock