DDoS attacks growing in strength and numbers

Just a couple of days after a horrendous DDoS attack took down Pokemon GO servers for a day, Arbor releases its new report on the state of DDoS around the globe, which basically says things are only getting worse.

The reasons are still the same – DDoS attacks are simple to launch, cheap and easy to obtain, for anyone 'with a grievance and an internet connection'.

Over the past 18 months, Arbor detected an average of 124,000 DDoS attacks a week. The peak size jumped a stunning 73 per cent compared to 2015, up to 579Gbps. Just in the first six months of 2016, there have been 274 attacks over 100Gbps – in the whole of 2015 there have been 223 such attacks.

When it comes to attacks over 200Gbps, things are even worse – 46 such attacks in the first half of this year, compared to 16 in all of 2015. Great Britain, the US and France are the top three targets for attacks of over 10Gbps.

“The data demonstrates the need for hybrid, or multi-layer DDoS defense,” said Darren Anstee, Arbor Networks’ Chief Security Technologist.

“High bandwidth attacks can only be mitigated in the cloud, away from the intended target. However, despite massive growth in attack size at the top end, 80 per cent of all attacks are still less than 1Gbps and 90 per cent last less than one hour. On-premise protection provides the rapid reaction needed and is key against “low and slow” application-layer attacks, as well as state exhaustion attacks targeting infrastructure such as firewalls and IPS.”

Image Credit: Tashatuvango / Shutterstock