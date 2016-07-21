Nearly half of UK councils lacking a cloud strategy

Almost three quarters (73 per cent) of the UK's biggest councils are using cloud for some form of data storage, says a new survey from Eduserv, the not-for-profit IT service provider to the public sector.

The catch? Almost half (44 per cent) said they have no plan or strategy on how to use cloud. Of that number, just 15 per cent said they're actually considering organising their cloud IT use.

The findings are based on a poll of 100 biggest UK councils. "The majority of councils and their IT teams have yet to get to grips with how cloud can support strategic initiatives such as business transformation, IT cost reduction and service redesign,” Eduserv says in a press release.

Almost two thirds (63 per cent) of councils said they have two, or more, on-premise data centres, and a third (34 per cent) use no external data centres whatsoever.

Just 10 per cent have completely moved to the cloud, and 93 per cent keep less than 10 per cent of data on the cloud.

“One of the things from the research that we found most concerning is that over a quarter (27%) of the councils approached for the survey could not provide a breakdown of where their data was currently held. This shows that information management maturity is still relatively low in local government, which needs to be addressed in the move to digital delivery.” Said Andrew Hawkins, Public Sector Director, Eduserv.

Eduserv says this is something local authorities “cannot afford not to have plans”.

Image Credit: Chaiyapop Bhumiwat / Shutterstock