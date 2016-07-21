UK businesses are not afraid of robots

UK's businesses are not really afraid of robots coming into the office, a new report by Genfour, AI and RPA specialist suggests. As a matter of fact, they're embracing it and mostly just looking forward to seeing man and machine working side by side.

The Robotic Workforce Research is based on a global survey of business, with the goal of understanding the sentiment surrounding robots. So yeah, not everything is that grim.

Almost half (46 per cent) of UK businesses surveyed say they're embracing robots. The same amount (47 per cent) believe it is inevitable, and a third (32 per cent) believe they'll be able to automate as much as 20 per cent of their business, right away.

Just seven per cent are worried robots would steal jobs, and 16 per cent currently have not planned automation.

Yet, it's not going to happen overnight. More than half (54 per cent) believe it will take time, two or more years, while less than a third (27 per cent) think it will happen much, much sooner.

“These statistics show a very different picture from the negative portrayal of the fear surrounding robots and automation we’ve seen all too often,” says James Hall, Genfour CEO.

“Business leaders see automation as a way to increase productivity, reduce repetitive and mundane tasks and create efficiencies in the back office. It’s our job to elevate the power of automation out of departmental level and into the board room.”

The construction industry is the one most looking forward to automation. Another interesting takeaway is that older people (44+) are less fond of the idea.