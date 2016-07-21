UK seventh in EU digital economy index

In the latest, and recently released Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), created by the European Commission, the UK has been ranked number seven.

DESI is a composite index that ‘summarises relevant indicators on Europe’s digital performance and tracks the evolution of EU member states in digital competitiveness’, according to the European Commission’s website.

Factors such as access to connectivity, internet usage, human resource management, digital technology integration and digital public services have all been taken into account.

According to the report, the UK has ranked seventh, behind Denmark, Finland and the Netherlands.

“Access to superfast internet connectivity is clearly a key consideration for consumers, businesses and the wider economy, but operators must think beyond speed if they are to strengthen relationships with customers. Placing a sole emphasis on piping and blunt tools should have been yesterday’s strategy, and a sharper, more analytical approach is required today if operators are to ensure they don’t lose customers elsewhere,” said Graham Wright, RAN Optimisation and Services Marketing, Amdocs.

“This comprehensive report raises fresh questions regarding the UK’s performance as a digital nation, with consumers and businesses calling for first-class services, high quality content and seamless and secure transactions from operators. The key to doing so is maximising the potential of the network, offering personalised, tailored and on-demand products and services that go beyond speed and access.”

The report was released at a time when EU plans on giving every household in the bloc access to 100Mbps broadband in the next ten years. Schools and businesses should have 1Gbps speeds – ten times faster.