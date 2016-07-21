Virtualised services now in business mainstream

Rejoice, everyone, for it is now known that virtualised applications, services and virtual network functions (VNFs) are officially business mainstream in the United Kingdom!

At least that is what a new report by Ciena and Opinion Matters says.

Almost two thirds (61 per cent) of enterprises are already investing in some form of virtualised application, or are planning to do so in the next 12 months.

Pretty much all those surveyed (93 per cent) said a mix of best-of-breed, interoperable virtual solutions was either important, or ‘very important’, compared to single-vendor solutions.

How fast a service can be deployed was listed as ‘very important’ in 41 per cent of cases, with 49 per cent said it was very important for virtualised applications to support a fast expansion of company IT infrastructure.

More than half (56 per cent) would prefer working with major IT vendors when selecting NFV solutions, and more than a third (37 per cent) would still want a fixed monthly contract, or an annual fee.

“Software and virtualisation, combined with new DevOps style approaches, are key components for flexible and adaptive ICT - and also essential to establish a more agile business culture,” said Joe Marsella, CTO EMEA, at Ciena.

“By enhancing services with virtual applications that appeal to enterprises, improve service velocity and incorporate the flexibility needed to build, trial and release applications more rapidly, service providers will strengthen their ability to compete in today’s challenging business environment.”