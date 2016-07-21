Windows 10 in 39 per cent of EMEA organisations

Windows 10 is now used in 39 per cent of businesses in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, Africa) region, according to a new report by Spiceworks.

The professional network for IT's latest report, entitled "Windows 10 Adoption: Sprinting out of the Gate” says the highest adoption rate was noticed among companies with more than 250 employees – 51 per cent.

Software, manufacturing and energy industries are where Windows 10 is most used.

People are generally satisfied with the OS, too, which is a big weight off Microsoft’s chest, knowing that some previous versions got some nasty comments. Eighty-four per cent of companies with Windows 10 said they were satisfied with the OS. Still, Windows 7 is everyone’s sweetheart.

What’s also interesting is the type of devices Windows is used on. There are actually 14 per cent of organisations using Windows on smartphones. More than half (58 per cent) said they were ‘actively implementing’ the OS, while 42 per cent were still in testing phase. Desktops have the biggest uptake (91 per cent), followed by laptops (85 per cent), and tablets.

The free upgrade was the biggest driver for change, it was said, as well as the return of the Start Menu. End-of-life for older versions was also on the list. Among the biggest challenges are all the usual Windows stuff – hardware and software compatibility issues.

“We know security is often the most important IT initiative in organisations across EMEA so it’s not surprising to see that the enhanced security offered by Windows 10 is one of the biggest adoption drivers,” said John Webb, General Manager EMEA at Spiceworks. “But despite the new features and functionality in Windows 10, some organisations are satisfied with their current operating system and may wait to upgrade until its end of life.”

