One bad shopping experience is one too many - for many

The days of brand loyalty are long gone. Make one mistake, and your customers will no longer buy things from you. At least a third of them, according to the latest survey by Optimizely.

The experience optimisation platform surveyed more than 1,000 UK consumers about their online shopping experience, and it’s a mixed bag. Many leave the virtual shops feeling unsatisfied.

More than 80 per cent of respondents said they had put something in their online shopping basket and ever completed the purchase, mostly because of unexpected shipping cost (53 per cent), or the need to register and create an account before being able to complete the purchase (27 per cent).

Optimizely says this means e-retailers must be more transparent from the start of the customer journey, but also test and optimise their entire customer journey to order a quality, seamless experience.

The consequences could be dire – more than a third (35 per cent) said they would become disloyal to the brand after just one bad experience. And it’s not only confined to the web – 39 per cent said they’d do the same if something bad happened in the store.

“It’s clear that ecommerce businesses need to up their game when it comes to delivering an exceptional online shopping experience for their customers; if they don’t, they risk losing these customers altogether,” said Marie Despringhere, UK Country Manager, Optimizely.

“The issue of basket abandonment also needs to be addressed, as falling short in the final stages of the customer journey quickly detracts from retailers achieving their ultimate goal: securing revenue. To get their consumers on side, retailers need to be transparent, with not only a clear path to purchase, but also ensure that the consumer is receiving the most optimal customer experience at every stage of the journey.”

The full report can be found here.

