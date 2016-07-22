US government could save billions if it modernised its tech

The US government could save $5.8 billion in technology cost savings, and at the same time modernise and improve the efficiency of its systems. This is according to the Information Services Group, technology insights, market intelligence and advisory services company.

Today, at the headquarters of the General Services Administration, it released a report, together with the Commission on IT Cost, Opportunity, Strategy and Transparency (IT COST).

The report says that $55.9 billion, from the total $81.6 billion FY2017 budget for IT spending (approximately 75 per cent) goes to Operations and Maintenance. At the same time, $18.7 billion goes to Development, Modernisation and Enhancements. A quarter (25 per cent) of major IT investments are at ‘medium or high risk’.

"Along with other public- and private-sector leaders, I am pleased to share the results of this report, and I am confident it will bring value to the Federal government and to the American people," said Lavieri. "Currently, each government agency uses its own standards to measure the value of its technology investments. My work with the IT COST Commission is designed to provide the government with a standardized approach for managing its technology investments, with the aim of reducing waste and improving efficiency in public sector IT spending."

"Our approach was to identify specific pilots for the framework, and to refine existing commercial metrics and benchmarks for use in the Federal government environment," said Manders, TBM practice lead for ISG Americas. "One of our key findings was that commercial metrics are very applicable to Federal agencies, and the use of these standardized metrics around cost, quality and performance can help facilitate more cross-government comparisons using currently available benchmarks."

The full report can be found on this link.