What it takes to devise an enterprise mobility strategy

It takes courage and resolve for mid-sized businesses to make a step towards adopting enterprise mobility. But along with excitement about upcoming innovations, here comes the challenge of choosing an enterprise mobility strategy.

What’s meant by a ‘enterprise mobility strategy’?

Devising an enterprise mobility strategy means making a number of serious decisions that relate equally to business and technology. The core decisions deal with include:

Mobile device policy: B/CYOD (Bring/Choose Your Own Device), COPE (Corporate-Owned; Personally Enabled) or COBO (Corporate-Owned; Business Only)

App functionality: defining mobile app features that will be the most beneficial for your internal business processes

Native, hybrid or cross-platform development: it depends on the functionality and the mobile device policy in your company

Integration: because there’s little sense in extending your business to mobile devices without connecting them with the business solutions you already have such as ERP, CRM, and ECM

Turning to tech vendors

To get a better understanding of each option's consequences and succeed in making right decisions, you should seek a professional technological point of view from a software vendor who will:

Recommend which of your business processes can be enhanced by mobile app functionality; demonstrate existing apps with similar features or create prototypes

Help you match the development method with your performance/design requirements, budget and the mobile device policy you find preferable

Offer proper mobile app integration with your ERP/CRM/ECM systems

While searching for a competent mobile app development company, consider discussing the possibility of a long-term partnership early on. An enterprise mobility strategy isn’t something that is decided once and for all and its relevance should be reviewed annually. Long-term cooperation with your initial vendor will spare you the efforts of searching for a new one next year.

Still, the final say is yours

You shouldn’t perceive your vendor as the party solely responsible for devising your enterprise mobility strategy. Although you do require their technological perspective, only you can objectively analyse your options and choose the one that will be most suitable for your business in the long run.

Being deeply involved in the process is crucial, and not just so that you as a customer can keep track of progress, but also so you can invest the knowledge of your business and thus help make better decisions.

In fact, by creating tight cooperation between your company’s and vendor’s experts, and combining technology competences with business specifics, you balance the efforts and get closer to creating a truly effective enterprise mobility strategy.

Andrei Khomushka, Head of Android Development Department at ScienceSoft