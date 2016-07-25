Google and Tinder Foundation helping people improve digital skills

Tinder Foundation and Google have teamed up to help up to 10,000 people in the UK improve their digital skills. Through these newly acquired skills, the two companies hope people will stand a better chance at finding a new job, setting up new business or improve on existing ones.

The project is part of the Google Digital Garage program, and it works by leveraging the reach of community organisations within the UK online centres network.

Up to 100 centres will be provided with funding, for the network made up of 5,000 community organisations. A wider package of training and marketing support will also be set up, to have people improve their digital skills through Google Digital Garage.

The two companies said the idea came on the back of a Lloyds Banking Group report which says that last year, more than a million of businesses in the UK lacked basic digital skills.

A quarter even said these skills were ‘irrelevant to them’.

“We’ve long supported people to improve their digital skills, which can range from individuals looking for work, to people looking to set up or expand small businesses,” said Paul Davies from Destinations@Saltburn, one of the delivery partners for this project. “We’re delighted to be part of this new project with Tinder Foundation and Google. The resources from Google are a great way to introduce people to what digital can do for their business, and coupled with the personalised support that our tutors and volunteers can provide, we can make a real difference on supporting people in our community.”