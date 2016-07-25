Live blog: Sage Summit 2016 day three

Off the back of OpenText Enterprise World in Nashville two weeks ago, this time we're heading to Chicago for Sage Summit 2016, one of the world's largest events for small and medium businesses.

Taking place at McCormick Place in downtown Chicago, Sage Summit 2016 will bring together business leaders, industry experts and a host of celebrity speakers to help SMBs discover new technologies to drive success.

As well as the usual networking opportunities, it's the speaker line up that really draws attention. As well as the main keynote from Sage CEO Stephen Kelly, we'll also hear from Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Group and Yancey Strickler, CEO and founder of Kickstarter.

Then we get to the real 'celebrities,' as a host of well-known faces from TV and film will be making appearances, featuring: Gwyneth Paltrow, Oscar-winning actress and founder & CCO of goop; Zooey Deschanel, actress, singer-songwriter, and cofounder of HelloGiggles and Ashton Kutcher, actor, entrepreneur, tech investor, and producer.

There will also be over 300 sessions taking place throughout the week, covering a range of industries including finance and accounting, construction, manufacturing and retail.

We'll be coming to you live from Sage Summit 2016 until Wednesday, so be sure to check back throughout the week for all the news and updates.