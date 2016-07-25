Teradata acquires Big Data Partnership

In a first transatlantic deal after Brexit, US-based data analytics company Teradata acquired UK-founded Big Data Partnership, it was announced today. The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Maria Wagner, Investment Director at Beringea said she hopes the deal will serve as an inspiration to British start-ups that the global market is still open to them, despite Brexit results.

Founded in 2012 by Mike Merritt-Holmes, Pinal Gandhi and Tim Seears, Big Data Partnership's goal was to help businesses use the power of complex data. Two years ago, they got £1.2 million in a Series A funding, which was led by Beringea, transatlantic venture and growth investor. In a Series B round, in May 2015, Beringea again led to a total of £3.1m investment.

“Big Data Partnership brings exciting new capabilities and broadens our analytic services portfolio, enhancing Think Big’s expertise and giving our customers more choices, outcomes tailored to their goals, and valuable knowledge transfer,” said Rick Farnell, senior vice president, Think Big, a Teradata Company.

“We continue to strengthen our world-class solutions business to help our customers design, build and run analytics, and the Big Data Partnership consultancy fits well with Teradata’s increasingly strong global analytics practice. As a result, we see fast-growing opportunities in the services market, where hybrid platforms and integration of on-premises and cloud capabilities evolve seamlessly. We help our clients think big, start smart and scale fast.”

The two companies said Big Data Partnership’s talent and innovative customers will help Teradata grow, and will bring valuable big data analytics expertise to customers in both Europe and Asia.

An initial focus will be on the U.K., France, Germany, Nordics, Switzerland and China.