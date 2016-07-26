A quarter of businesses stop a data breach every day

IT managers have to defend their organisations from a data breach at least once a month, according to a new report from data security firm WinMagic.

Out of 250 IT managers asked, 23 per cent said they stop a breach every day. Defining what a breach is, the report says it can be either an attack on the network, or an employee sending or grabbing information from the corporate network without being careful enough.

Out of 1,000 employees, 41 per cent believe IT security is not their concern, but the IT departments’, alone. Slightly more than a third (37 per cent) believe they are part of IT security, as well.

A fifth of IT managers (20 per cent) want to help employees use personal devices for work, while 36 per cent said such access should be given only to approved employees.

Both IT managers and employees agree that it is the employees who are a big risk to security (24 per cent), just before hackers. Employees (17 per cent) said it was ‘somewhat likely’ that they’d open an attachment, even though it came from a stranger.

“Encryption itself can be a complex task open to human error,” says Andreas Jensen, Enterprise Director for EMEA at WinMagic. “IT managers must recognise this and ensure they have the processes and tools in place to facilitate effective encryption across the entire device estate. Devices change and move as much as the data itself and encryption is not a tick box task. By using automation and effective tools, businesses can ensure that the last of defence from hackers and human error, is robust and minimizes the chance and impact of a data breach.”

Encryption has become too complex to manage across both enterprise and personal devices, as well as on-premise infrastructure and the cloud, the report says.