AMD replaces FirePro with new Radeon Pro WX series

We have a lot of news coming out of AMD's kitchen, including a new GPU, an open-source rendering engine, and a new solution for large dataset applications.

First in line is the Radeon Pro WX Series of professional graphics cards, aimed at modern content creation and engineering. It is based on the Polaris architecture, and AMD says it was built with open-source software in mind. The new cards are 'designed for creative professionals and those pushing the boundaries of science, technology and engineering'.

A total of three cards were unveiled: The Radeon Pro WX 7100 GPU, created for engineering and media and entertainment workflows. It is also AMD's most affordable workstation solution for VR content creation.

Then, there's the Radeon Pro WX 5100 GPU, with product development in mind, and finally, the Radeon Pro WX 4100 GPU, which provides great performance in a half-height design.

The Radeon ProRender rendering engine is now open-source, the company said. Its plugins are available today for many popular 3D content creation apps, including Autodesk 3ds Max and SOLIDWORKS by Dassault Systèmes and Rhino.

Autodesk Maya is coming soon, the company said.

Finally, AMD announced the development of a new Radeon Pro solution for large dataset applications. Initially, it will be available as a developer kit.

The solution should enable a multitude of advanced scenarios, such as real-time post-production of 8K videos, high-res rendering, the creation of virtual reality content, and much more.

More details can be found on the Radeon website.

Image Credit: AMD