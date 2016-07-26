Nvidia announces 'world's fastest GPU'

Nvidia just released two new GPUs, and anyone who likes a powerful new graphics card will probably pee a little after reading this.

The GPUs, called P6000 and P5000, are based on the Pascal architecture, and really pack a punch.

Announced at the SIGGRAPH show in California, the P6000 comes with 3,840 cores and 24GB of GDDR5X memory. Its memory bandwidth is 432GBps, and comes with four DisplayPort 1.4 slots. The slots can support 4K at 120Hz, as well as 5K at 60Hz.

The second card, the Quadro P5000, can deliver 8.9 teraflops at peak performance. Offering 2,560 cores and 16GB of GDDR5X memory, it has a bandwidth of 288GBps.

This puts the P6000 as Nvidia’s fastest GPU to date, but the everyone is speculating that this is just the tip of the iceberg, knowing that both AR and VR will be needing a ton of GPU power in the future.

Two important details were left out by Nvidia, for reasons yet unknown. The first one is a head-to-head comparison with the M6000, the current top-end. The second one is pricing, which is unavailable for both GPUs.

Don’t expect it to be cheap, though.

Image Credit: Nvidia