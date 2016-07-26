We soon won't have enough power to run all our computers

It's not that we don't have the technology to make smaller and more efficient chips, it's just that soon enough, we won't have the infrastructure to support them.

That is what the latest International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors (ITRS), released recently, is trying to say.

The latest, and also the final ITRS, says that the biggest obstacle to Moore's Law is economy, not physics. In the next 25 years, there will be so many different computer devices everywhere, that we simply won't have enough electricity to power them all.

Something needs to give. Take a look at the chart below.

Computers are already using a hefty chunk, and by 2040, computing alone will need more power than the world produces.

The group of industry, government and academia, standing behind the roadmap, says electricity is not the only problem, too.

Things like cyber-physical systems; intelligent storage; real-time communication; multi-level scalable security; manufacturing; “insight” computing; the Internet of Things (IoT) – those are all considered critical areas.

“The U.S. semiconductor community—including government, industry and academia—will be able to take these critical steps only through partnership and focused funding,” The Register quotes the roadmap.

“A National Computing and Insight Technology Ecosystem initiative will support development of an aggressive research agenda and a leap forward in new knowledge. Together, the community must exploit the rapidly developing opportunities to reboot, expand, and extend the IT revolution, and thereby ensure the United States of robust, long-term information technology leadership”

Image Credit: Travel Stock / Shutterstock