BlackBerry has the 'world's most secure Android phone'

BlackBerry has announced its second Android phone, called the DTEK50. What's interesting about this phone is that the company considers it to be 'the world's most secure Android smartphone'. That's a bold statement.

According to the company's press release, following the announcement, the smartphone has a couple of BlackBerry features which should make it stand out in the crowd of Android phones.

First, it uses Rapid Security Patching, BlackBerry's practice of being the quickest in delivering security patches. Knowing how fragmented the Android landscape is, patching is usually slow. The company's DTEK app allows users to monitor their OS and know exactly which app does what, when. That way, users can know if someone is taking pictures, turning on the microphone, sending a text message, etc.

Another feature this phone has is called the Root of Trust – adding security at the very start, allowing for the tracking, verification and provisioning of the phone. Its secure boot chain first verifies that the next component is intact, before proceeding.

It also comes with extra security patches, improved random number, address space generation and certificate pinning, all designed to make the Android as secure as possible. And finally, the FIPS 140-2 Compliant Full Disk Encryption protects all the data on the phone, in case it gets lost or stolen.

“We take our customers’ privacy seriously. That’s why we’re proud to have all the security and privacy functionality that’s built in our newest Android smartphone. DTEK50 merges the unique security and connectivity features BlackBerry is known for with the rich Android ecosystem,” said Ralph Pini, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Devices, BlackBerry.

“DTEK50 adds to BlackBerry’s lineup of secure smartphones, providing choices to our customers with different price points on both BlackBerry 10 and Android platforms.”

Image Credit: BlackBerry