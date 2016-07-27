Cloud forces more organisational resilience, report says

Organisational resilience, a practice in which organisations proactively anticipate and prepare for strategic shifts, is growing in importance, a new report says.

The report by The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) says that almost three quarters (72 per cent) of executives think organisational intelligence will see growth in priority in the next three years.

Almost the same percentage (71 per cent) said their organisation has clearly defined roles and responsibilities to make sure it happens. From the report, entitled Cloud complexity, the need for resilience, it’s clear to see that cloud is at the centre of the shift.

In the UK, US and France, two thirds (65 per cent) of executives said more than half of their organisation’s systems are already in the cloud, and more than three quarters (78 per cent) expect that percentage to grow even further in the next three years.

However, business executives still fear the same things – data breaches and leaks, cyber-attacks and failure to deliver products or services.

“The cloud brings many benefits including collaboration and cost savings,” said Carolyn Whelan, the report’s editor. “But because of its fragmented nature the cloud also brings risks. Our survey shows that organisational resilience will grow in importance along with the cloud, to capture value from and respond to its challenges.”

The full report can be found on this link.

Image Credit: 2p2play / Shutterstock