Dropbox adds AdminX for better business management

Dropbox has just announced AdminX, a new dashboard aimed at helping IT admins better manage Dropbox Business users.

Announcing the novelties, Dropbox says AdminX, which has been in development since last year, will have a couple of new features, including new versions of folders for both individuals and groups.

With a more tier-style permission system across the board, it will tighten up security, and the permissions will be managed from AdminX. Enhanced file sync controls are also coming, which will allow admins to choose which files to sync locally, and which not to.

That basically means files will be modified depending on the device they’re being accessed from, as well as the amount of space available.

There’s also file event logging, allowing admins more visibility on who does what with which files.

“Silicon Labs is focused on collaboration, and we are always looking for new ways to help our employees be more productive. In less than a month, the Dropbox team folder has already transformed the way we collaborate across geographies—internally and externally,” said Everett Plante, CIO and Vice President of Information Technology at Silicon Labs.

“We’re excited about the productivity savings that Dropbox Business will bring to our global workforce.”

“There is not much competition there,” Robert Baesman, Dropbox’s head of product, told Tech Crunch in an interview. “We have strong relationships with our partners and we know their solutions are the right tools for the enterprise. We encourage our users to use them, but we feel that some customers don’t need as strong of solutions. We have such a broad set of customers and want to right-size the utility to address a whole variety of needs.”