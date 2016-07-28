Five marketing opportunities from Pokémon Go

As Pokémon fans all over Japan finally got their hands on the popular smartphone app this weekend, Niantic and McDonald's trial their potentially game-changing sponsorship model.

Since it first launched earlier this month, Pokémon Go has dominated headlines. We’ve seen cases of Pokémon-related accidents and crime, anecdotal reports of the game’s mental and physical health benefits and, most importantly for its creators, record breaking financial success. It topped US sales charts in 13 hours and added over £5 billion to Nintendo’s market value.

Whereas many free smartphone games get much of their revenue from in-app advertising, currently the augmented reality game makes its cash through micro-transactions alone. Players can download and play Pokémon Go for free, and like many free to play games, they can further their experience through in-app purchases. This has proved to be a lucrative strategy, with its millions of users worldwide reportedly spending an average of $1.6 million daily.

But relying on user spending alone is not the extent of Niantic’s strategy. If the McDonald’s sponsorship is a success, we will likely see the partnership rolled out to Pokémon Go’s global audience and replicated with other brands. Sponsorship could involve a number of strategies and could become an ideal way for brands to target Pokémon Go’s predominantly 18-34 age group.

Here are five potential Pokémon Go marketing strategies that we can expect through the popular smartphone app.

Sponsored locations

Currently, users travel to find a variety of Pokémon characters which they then battle against other players in the game’s ‘gyms’. These gyms are in set locations, so in order to play the game and defeat a gym, users must travel to find one and stay there for the entire battle.

In the case of McDonald’s, the deal sees 3000 restaurants all over Japan become gyms, which in theory will drive players to the fast food outlets. As the birthplace of both Pokémon and Nintendo, Japan already has a huge fan base for the game and is a strong market in which to test the idea.

If sponsored locations do prove to be successful, we will most likely see this idea rolled out globally in the near future.

Data collection

The game is designed to reward players for travelling around with the app open on their screen. It does so through Pokéstops, real life locations that give players free items when swiped in game; Pokémon, which appear when you travel to find them and eggs, in game items that activate after you walk a certain distance with the app open.

The result is users are inclined to leave the application running as they travel, meaning the game has access to their location and can record habits based on visits to these Pokéstops. That geographic data, together with the basic demographic information volunteered by every user, is incredibly valuable and has all sorts of implications for precise, targeted marketing campaigns.

Local marketing and lures

Location sponsorship involves a complex partner relationship that will change the location of important game mechanics and possibly brand these inside the game. There are however plenty of companies already taking advantage of this idea at a more basic level.

The game’s Pokéstop mechanic can be enhanced so that rarer characters appear when players are around the physical location. Users can do this by purchasing ‘lures’ from the game’s menu of micro-transactions and placing them on the ‘Pokéstop’ locations.

Many small businesses have inadvertently found themselves beside a Pokéstop, and for retail stores, restaurants and bars that rely on foot traffic from 18-34 year olds, lures are a great unofficial way to use the app to bring in new customers.

This has included companies buying the lures from the game and then either advertising through social media for Pokémon fans to come down and catch the pocket monsters or relying on player’s spotting the location on their screens - which shows up as highlighted to all players when a lure is in use.

Demographic targeting

Another way in which brands are already using the smartphone app’s success is through using the game to target its audience with offers and services aimed at a similar demographic.

Virgin gym in London recently announced Pokémon workouts, where trainers lead groups along a route designed for catching the pocket monsters during interval training. Theming their service around the game allows them to target young professionals with a USP they can’t find at other gyms.

Similarly, T-Mobile has offered customers who download their app unlimited data until August 2017, as well as entering them into a draw to win Pokémon themed prizes.

The game has experienced phenomenal popularity and has dominated both headlines and social media trends in recent weeks. Even mentioning the game in marketing efforts can offer free viral publicity and target a very clearly defined audience.

In-game advertising

Currently Niantic do not fill their games with advertising banners or force players to watch adverts to unlock content, both of which are strategies common with similar free-to-play games.

But there are ways in which they can feature advertising within the game without taking up space on the navigation screen or irritating users.

The game is designed to track players via GPS and displays their location on a map of their area. Because of this, advertising could be as simple as having near-by places to eat or shop marked on the player’s map.

If the location sponsorship currently on trial in Japan is a success with McDonald’s, it could see the brand’s restaurants across the world marked with golden Ms on the smartphone screens of millions of players.

Currently there is a feature that tells users if they are in the vicinity of certain Pokémon by displaying their picture in the corner of the screen. It is easy to see one of these slots taken up by a hamburger to denote a nearby McDonalds.

But will the popularity of Pokémon Go last?

Whether we see the sponsored location strategy hit other markets depends on McDonald’s success in Japan, but it is also reliant on the game’s ability to maintain its player base.

Nintendo’s last mobile game Miitomo quickly rose to the top of the free to play charts, but it failed to retain its user base and dropped below 60th in the first two weeks. Meanwhile, Pokémon was released three weeks ago in several major markets and it continues to dominate the charts.

Updates to the game’s content and mechanics teased by Niantic at this weekend’s San Diego Comic Con might keep players hooked on app for now, but its continued success is completely reliant on the viability of these updates if they are to hold on to those impressive daily user stats.

Alice Edwards