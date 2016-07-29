Americans are worried about the security of connected devices

As more and more devices get connected to the Internet of Things, so their susceptibility to hacking increases too.

New research from enterprise data protection company Vormetric in conjunction with Wakefield Research shows that this is a concern for many people.

Most feared is the hacking of cars and home security cameras, both cited by 61 per cent. In addition 52 per cent thought a virtual personal assistant such as Amazon Echo would be vulnerable to hacking, and 45 per cent were concerned about the potential to hack smartwatches.

Although security of healthcare systems has received a lot of attention, medical monitors register with less than a quarter of respondents (20 per cent) and tie with refrigerators in terms of perceived hacking risk. These devices are followed by fitness trackers (18 per cent), thermostats (14 per cent) and lightbulbs (9 per cent).

"Consumers don't seem to recognise the amount of sensitive data that these devices collect," says Tina Stewart, VP of marketing at Vormetric. "Consider fitness trackers. These generate a continuous stream of location and health data that can pinpoint where a person is at all times when wearing the device. There are already many cases in the courts where Fitbit data is being used to corroborate testimony and check on people's whereabouts. It's important that people take the time to investigate the data security of their IoT devices. After all, personal and financial health could be at stake".

The survey shows that around half of respondents are already using some form of IoT device, though baby boomers on 46 per cent lag behind millennials on 56 per cent.

The most popular devices already in use are: cars (24 per cent), wearable fitness trackers (18 per cent), home security cameras or similar devices (9 per cent), thermostats (8 per cent), lightbulbs (7 per cent) and smartwatches (also 7 per cent).

Image Credit: cybrain / Shutterstock