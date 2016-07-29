EE helps BT gain a 25 per cent increase in revenues

Judging by the recently released financial results, it seems as BT's acquisition of mobile network operator EE paid off. It was reported this Friday that BT posted an increase in earnings of 25 per cent, year-on-year.

That brings its total earnings to £1.8 billion.

“EE performed strongly, both financially and commercially, and our customers are seeing the initial benefits of our acquisition with BT Sport now available to EE pay monthly customers," Gavin Patterson, BT's chief executive said.

"We remain focused on improving customer experience and 100 per cent of EE pay monthly calls are now handled in UK and Ireland contact centres."

EE was acquired by BT this January for £12.5 billion. That has given BT more than 200,000 extra mobile pay monthly customers.

But it's not just mobile that's helping BT along the way – broadband business is also making gains, according to Patterson.

"We’ve reduced engineer missed appointments by more than a third since last quarter and Openreach is again ahead on all 60 minimum service levels set by Ofcom. Fibre broadband is available to well over 25m premises and take-up remains strong," Patterson continued. "At a retail level, we performed well achieving a 79 per cent share of broadband net adds in the quarter."

BT isn't stopping, either. New rollouts are expected in the coming months.

“Our investment plans remain central to our future and so we will be rolling out further fibre in the coming months, as well as 4G through the Emergency Services Network contract," Patterson added.

