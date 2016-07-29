The UK is suffering a 'talent crisis'

Both the UK and the US are in serious need of cyber-security talent, as there are hundreds of thousands of job vacancies in this industry that won't be filled any time soon.

This is according to a new report by Intel Security and CSIS, which polled businesses all over the world. There is a 'talent crisis' in Australia, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Mexico, U.S. and U.K.

According to the report, entitled Hacking the Skills Shortage, 82 per cent of respondents said there is a shortage is cyber-security skills, and 71 per cent said this shortage is directly to blame for damage caused by hackers.

“A shortage of people with cybersecurity skills results in direct damage to companies, including the loss of proprietary data and IP,” said James A Lewis, senior vice president and director of the Strategic Technologies Program at CSIS. “This is a global problem; a majority of respondents in all countries surveyed could link their workforce shortage to damage to their organization.”

Respondents believe an average of 15 per cent of cyber-security positions in their company will remain empty by 2020. The report highlights four dimensions, that make up the cyber-security talent shortage – spending, education and training, employer dynamics and government policies.

Companies that spend more on cyber-security are having an easier time attracting talent. Education is an issue, with just 23 per cent saying they are preparing students for the industry. In terms of employer dynamics, businesses should look beyond salaries, to training, growth opportunities and reputation.

And finally, 76 per cent said governments aren't investing enough.