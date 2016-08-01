Microsoft is changing its Privacy Statement and Services Agreement

On August 2, coinciding with the launch of Windows 10 Anniversary Update, Microsoft is updating its Privacy Statement. The company is a little light on the details of exactly what the changes are, but says that more will be revealed on the big day.

The aim of the changes, as with previous updates is to "eliminate redundancies, improve usability and increase clarity and transparency".

Microsoft makes clear that it is in the habit of sharing user data with others "in certain cases" and it also announces that the Services Agreement will be updated on September 15. You are advised that if you don’t agree with the changes you should "discontinue using the products and services, and close your Microsoft account before these terms become effective".

While Microsoft is being a little cagey about the changes that are coming to the Privacy Statement (read into that what you will...) it is a little clearer about what's coming to the Services Agreement. In a brief FAQ, the company highlights some of the key changes you can expect to see in September:

Coverage for additional services (like GroupMe and Group Messaging) and new functionality and features for covered services (like Skype, Bing and our Rewards programme)

Clarifications that your work or school account is covered by different terms

Notice that Xbox now requires that you sign in at least every 5 years to keep your gamertag active

Explanation of data storage limits for OneDrive and factors that could affect syncing and uploading to OneDrive services

There is also a slightly longer summary available which provides further details about the implications of the Microsoft Services Agreement update. This includes a ban on terrorist content and pointing out that users in Europe can refer problems to the EU's Online Dispute Resolution if Microsoft Support draws a blank.

We'll have to wait a couple of days to find out exactly what the updates Microsoft Privacy Statement includes, but details will be published on the Change History page.

