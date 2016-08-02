Why smart communications are critical in the age of the connected consumer

Customers are engaging with brands and businesses across an increasing number of devices – wearables, websites, social media, mobiles, and tablets. At each touch point, customers expect a customised and personalised experience optimised specifically for them. Put simply, the more entertained, engaged, and cared for a consumer feels, the more likely they are to stick around, buy something, and keep coming back.

As our lives become increasingly connected to the devices we use on a daily basis, I believe we are witnessing a shift in the way we communicate and engage with our surroundings. Whether it is human to human, human to machine, or machine to machine communications, it is clear to me, that we are living in a world where enhanced communications ae now the 'norm'.

That is incredibly exciting and as I have said before, I believe we are heading down a path where consumers will soon expect to be able to communicate with family and friends or customer services representatives from ‘within’ every application that they use. As a result, I believe traditional telephony will fade away to become what we call 'smart communications' and that revolution will be led by companies like Twilio, Nexmo, and Cisco who provide innovative ways to enhance communications.

WebRTC: Smart communications

WebRTC gives us the ability to communicate in smarter more efficient ways by adding real-time communications capabilities to applications through the use of live audio and video streaming, screen sharing, secure document sharing, traditional telephony integration, and much more. In my view, mobile apps also present one of the biggest opportunities for developers to deliver cross-channel engagement, as a user registering for service and logging in from multiple devices, each persona can be measured.

However, it’s also true that consumers love to communicate and while they want to receive the right content across all the channels they choose to subscribe to -- whether that’s online via their tablet, mobile desktop, social media, and apps, they all need to be connected and they all want to be able to chat with their bank, customer service reps, and even their friends, family, and peers.

Brands and developers care about keeping consumers engaged with their website or app, and one of the best ways of doing that is by providing your customers with a rich, connected communications experience. With smart communication functionality built directly into your app or website, brands can keep consumers connected and more importantly engaged. It also helps stop users from leaving your application to use other external communications channels that exist, whether that’s Skype, WhatsApp, or Facebook Messenger.

The connected consumer

The trend of the connected consumer is one that will grow and grow in the coming years and these connected consumers will interact with businesses more and more through their phones, tablets, and wearable technology. As a result, it is critically important for companies to get their marketing and online channels integrated to offer content to customers through the device and in the manner that they prefer, instead of the other way around.

The more integrated and connected a consumer is with a business, the more they will use their services and shop for their products which ultimately drives revenue. If a customer doesn’t find a business or a retailer on their chosen device or content offered in the manner they want, they will run to the open arms of the competition.

That is why 'smart communication' has become mission critical for companies by offering value to many aspects of business, including customer service, training and internal communications. When you look at the success of online influencers such as Snapchat have made their name through online video and messaging, it’s also clear that there is a demand for better visual communications, which can be accessed remotely online and on the go.

Are you ready for the revolution?

Lantre Barr at Blacc Spot Media