Andiamo on the Nominet Trust 100

The Nominet Trust 100 celebrates the people and organisations who are using digital technology to change the world for the better. Samiya Parvez, Co-founder of 2015 NT100 project Andiamo, shares her reflections on the NT100 in this Q&A:

1. In your own words, please give an overview of Andiamo.

Andiamo was featured in the NT100 in 2015. We are solving the global shortage to create and deliver medically effective custom medical braces like spinal braces. We do this through our advanced platform that combines 3D printing, 3D scanning, and big data.

2. What is the main purpose of Andiamo?

We aim to provide an end-to-end service, using 3D scanning technology to take precise measurements and 3D printing to turn around an orthosis, such as a back brace, within a week.

3. What inspired you or the founders to start Andiamo?

Our journey as parents of a disabled child who were trying to care for him. Not having a spinal brace that fitted well affected our lives as a family. Without it, Diamo wasn’t able to sit on his wheelchair and seating system. This made us housebound till he got a brace that fitted. Learning that 3D printing has come a long way and the materials have evolved, a light bulb moment happened where we could see the potential of using technology to make children's lives better.

4. How has the NT100 helped your organisation progress?

Being recognised as one of the amazing NT100 is humbling. This gave us a great boost and changed the type of conversation we are having with potential investors. It led to our first revenue and now we are in a better position to scale our impact and business.

5. What is the added value of tech when addressing social challenges?

Tech is the difference between impacting 100s of people and 100,000s of people at the same cost. It allows us to centralise expertise and decentralise service delivery. Bringing cutting-edge healthcare services to everyone.

6. Who is your ‘Everyday Tech Hero’?

James Roberts who designed the mOm Incubator. “The mOm Incubator offers a safe, medical grade environment for an infant to thrive in, whilst solving many of the problems of effectively incubating infants throughout the world”.

7. What are your plans for the future?

We are planning to take on our first 100 families. We are working with different health partners to get there. Also, we are looking for a new clinic space to be able to serve over 50+ families who have contacted us directly.